Transforming lives at The Joshua House

There has been a host of activity within the heart of downtown Owego, N.Y. at an outreach center. The Joshua House, which is located in a revamped warehouse in the alley behind 67 North Ave., and with access via Central Avenue, welcomes youth and young adults to gather for regularly scheduled activities that feature fun and valuable life skills.

A grand reopening was held last September. Local business owner and Center Director, Deborah Smith, has created a safe place for youth and young adults to hang out, and to stay off the streets. The gathering place was named in memory of her son, Joshua, who transitioned to sobriety after addiction, and then succumbed to an overdose.

The Joshua House features a gaming section with a huge sectional seating area, a pool table, foosball, a stage for music and karaoke, a kitchen to prepare food and learn basic cooking skills, and a computer nook for young people to do homework or to search for employment.

The primary purpose of The Joshua House, a non-profit, Smith explained, is to help strengthen and mentor youth and young adults to adopt healthy life-styles, and also introduce values to help improve and prepare them for better living.

“We hope to transform lives,” Smith remarked, adding, “We are also committed to sharing God’s love, while helping meet local needs.”

Through outreach, The Joshua House wants to make a difference in people’s lives, and, in turn, promote a healthy and vibrant community.

Smith shared, “And it’s not just a place to hang out, it’s a supervised and safe environment where young people learn important life skills.”

Smith shared an example of a recent kitchen activity that challenged participants to make three different styles of macaroni and cheese, and to identify which was the overall winner for best taste. A center volunteer, a retired schoolteacher who meets with youth weekly to share her expertise, led the cooking experiment. One homemade version won the test and, in turn, participants learned that it’s fairly easy to make a more nutritious meal from scratch.

Friday nights feature Teen Night, and where youth are welcome to gather for fun activities and good eats from 6 to 8 p.m.

Music is a common draw for many of the youth. OFA teacher and local musician Ryan Cirbus, along with student disc jockey D.J. Mills, have been guests in the past, and where they stop by to perform, play music, and conduct sing-alongs. How to actually play an instrument has been a part of sharing music appreciation, too.

Looking ahead, Smith is pleased that other community organizations are seeing The Joshua House as a hub, and where they can reach young people with their specifically designed programs. Smith hopes that previous programs, such as the Moss Program featuring Kraig Moss, and the Broome County Addiction Center program, will return.

A Youth Clubhouse after-school program will kick off this year, with a goal of three sessions each week. The CASA-Trinity Prevention Services Supervisor, Christina Olevano, explained that final preparations are in the works and looks forward to launching the program designed for young people ages 11 to 18. Fully supervised with pro-social activities, Olevano said interested youth should check the Tioga ASAP Facebook page for updates.

An exciting transformation is in the works, too, and Smith shared that a project to paint a mural on the outside of The Joshua House building could be forthcoming soon, and that a grant has been applied for. If the grant does not come through, Smith hopes the project will still come together. She envisions young people painting the mural alongside area artists.

For more information about The Joshua House, visit www.joshuashouseowego.com or find them on Facebook.