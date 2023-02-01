Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 16, 2023 through Jan. 22, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Craig M. Wallace, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of Theft from a residence on Lake Street. Wallace was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Tonia L. Whitmarsh, age 48 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor). Whitmarsh was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Mark A. Baxter Jr., age 40 of Windsor, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor). Baxter Jr. was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Harvey J. Smith, age 42 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Trespassing (Violation), following an investigation of Trespassing on Hill Street. Smith was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.