Checking off all 50 states

Brody Hines, a senior at Newark Valley High School, along with his parents Sarah and Wes, fulfilled a wish that took them to 30 states from Dec. 1 through Jan. 4, adding to their previous total of 20.

Visiting all 50 states had been a long-time goal for Brody. The idea arose after a St. Baldrick’s event a few years back, and where he collected donations from all 50 states for the non-profit that supports childhood cancer research.

Diagnosed with medulloblastoma at age eight, a brain cancer, Brody has faced a number of surgeries and ongoing treatments at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.

Brody, age 17, underwent multiple chemo treatments in 2022, and then last fall he endured radiation. It was anticipated that by December he would feel good enough to take off on his adventure.

With the help of many generous donors and organizations, including the Tioga County Friends of Hospice that assisted with the Hawaii-leg, and also Caring Bridge, a free on-line platform for sharing health updates and coordinating funding and support, the exciting trip came together. The Hines family rented an R.V. and hit the road, and along the way Sarah penned journal entries via Caring Bridge to highlight trip activities.

An entry reads, “I used the journal as a way to include everyone who has been with us since that fateful year of 2014 when it all began,” adding, “We’ve had a phenomenal ever-growing support system to help us get through this.”

The adventure began with a stop at Strong Memorial, and where Brody received an antibiotic that would last for a month, along with a boost of fluids to help with nausea. A couple of other hospital stops occurred during the trip, too.

Thousands of miles were logged behind the wheel of their trusty R.V., and only once were they delayed for an unavoidable repair. They crossed countless bridges, tackled mountains, hugged some gnarly roads, and cruised along the famous Route 66. Added in were flights to explore Alaska and Hawaii, along with an awe-inspiring helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon.

A favorite place of Brody’s, the themed-chain Hard Rock Café, became a go-to stop. The appeal started when Brody and family experienced Rome and Venice, Italy Hard Rock’s in 2016 via Make-A-Wish. Since then the rock music fan has been a collector of Hard Rock memorabilia, like drum sticks, magnets, and apparel.

Amazingly, Brody has tallied up 33 Hard Rocks and racked up 16 new locations on the trip, including the Biloxi, Mississippi site where they rang in the New Year.

There were plenty of incredible moments, and several stops to reunite with family scattered across the U.S. They explored a half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial at Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska, visited the Dinosaur National Monument in Utah, saw massive Redwood trees in California, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, the Hoover Dam, and even the famed Hollywood Stars, to name a few.

The family stumbled upon one-of-a-kind amusements, too, like a giant potato in Idaho built as an Airbnb with a grain silo as its bathroom, or the infamous Market Theater Gum Wall in Seattle, which is actually a brick wall covered in used chewing gum.

Animal sightings were a highlight, too, from free range cattle that blocked roads on occasion, to wolves and a grizzly bear, a long list of zoo animals, musk ox and moose in Alaska, horseback riding in Texas, and then a lovable Idaho cow named Dolly, who thrives on attention from tourists.

The holiday season was in full swing on the journey. The family happened upon a Christmas parade while trying to get through Fargo, N.D., stopped to make gingerbread houses in Jackson, Wyoming, took advantage of a one-of-a-kind photo op with lighted antler arches, and celebrated Christmas in Las Vegas and where they fittingly added an ornament to a Make-A-Wish tree.

Back home, family and friends shared the “Brody Tree” via social media, a Christmas tree in honor of Brody decorated for Holiday Magic in Newark Valley on Dec. 10.

Family members Mary and Rosie, Brody’s sister, met them in Seattle for the middle leg of the trip. On a flight to Alaska the family gazed in awe at Denali out of their plane window, toured a reindeer farm and the Alaskan Pipeline, learned about the Dog Mushers Association, relaxed at Chena Hot Springs, and tromped through snow to the Santa Claus House in North Pole, Arkansas. The family caught some waves and surfing in Hawaii, enjoyed a glass bottom boat ride and an aquarium, and marveled at the lovely sunsets.

The Hines family is thankful to all who donated and supported them.

Brody finished a colorful U.S. map that tracked his goal, and remarked, “I’m very proud that I’ve been to all of the states. The United States is much bigger than I knew and I’m happy that so many people donated, and especially that I was able to go.”