Guthrie welcomes new Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology 

Guthrie recently welcomed Dr. Juan Manuel Arreguin as the organization’s new Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Arreguin comes to Guthrie from Geisinger Health System in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. where he served as the Northeast Regional Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology for five years.

Dr. Arreguin received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas after completing his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from UCLA.

Dr. Frederick Bloom, president of Guthrie Medical Group, stated, “Dr. Arreguin is an excellent addition. We know the OB-GYN team will continue to do great things under his leadership.”

Dr. Arreguin joins Guthrie at a time when Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and Guthrie Corning Hospital are celebrating 5-star Healthgrades ratings for labor and delivery. Healthgrades is the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.

“I am incredibly proud to be joining this talented team of providers,” Dr. Arreguin said. “I look forward to leading them into a bright future, focusing on recruitment and retention and quality and safety initiatives.”

