Owego Elks Lodge seeking teams for Spring Food Drive Challenge

The Owego Elks Lodge is kicking off registration of teams for the upcoming 2023 Spring Food Drive Challenge. The challenge started with four teams in 2021 and grew to seven teams in 2022 that collected over $5,800 including 3,859 items of food, and $1,000 in monetary donations for the Food Pantries in Tioga County. This year they hope to do even more! More teams, more donations, more awareness for Tioga County Food Pantries.

So they are inviting all community groups and businesses to form teams to collect food and donations from March 18 – April 1, 2023. Points are awarded for each donation, with extra points for those items most needed at the local food pantries.

Teams can participate in social media events to highlight their efforts and earn extra points. The team with the highest points on April 1 will win this year’s event and be awarded the Spring Food Drive Challenge Trophy for 2023, which they can display with pride for the year.

Sign-up your organization at the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page, email them at OwegoElksLodge1039@gmail.com, or call (607) 687-1039 and leave a message.

For questions or additional information on the Owego Elks Spring Food Drive Challenge contact Tim Sayers, Owego Elks Charities Committee chair, at secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com or Tonya Cumm, Owego Elks Public Relations Committee chair at PROwegoElks@gmail.com or (607) 624-5722.