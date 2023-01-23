Homeless count taking place this week

Conducting a Point in Time Count (PIT count) of persons experiencing homelessness is mandatory for communities to receive funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This funding brings resources directly into our community to assist and house individuals and families that are experiencing unstable housing and homelessness.

The 2023 Point in Time Count (PIT) will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 11 p.m., and until 1 a.m. on Jan. 27. The Homeless Point in Time (PIT) Count is a count of sheltered (individuals residing in an emergency shelter, transitional housing, or Safe Haven the night of the count), and unsheltered (individuals living on the street or in a place not meant for human habitation) persons on a single night.

The volunteers that are conducting the count will be walking around areas throughout the county that might be utilized as unsheltered habitation. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department and the local police departments are aware of this initiative and are helping with these efforts.

This year, Catholic Charities of Tioga is leading the unsheltered count along with the assistance of many local organizations including Tioga County Rural Ministry, A New Hope Center, Tioga Opportunities, The Open Door Mission, Haven of Rest Ministries, and the Tioga County Department of Social Services, among others.

If you would like to support the unsheltered count, contact Gabby Ayres at (607) 239-2515.