Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by Binghamton City Court for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree following an investigation of a Motor Vehicle Collision on North Avenue. Anderson was turned over to the custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Carlos E. Lopez, age 62 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Erie Street. Lopez was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Meghan A. Hildebrand, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated with Blood Alcohol Content Above 0.08 % (Misdemeanor), Two Counts of Public Lewdness (Misdemeanor), Refusal to Take a Breath Test (Violation), Insufficient Tail Lamps (Violation), Inadequate Headlights (Violation), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Hildebrand was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Female, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to W. Main Street for a Single Motor Vehicle Collision with a Driver in Medical Distress. Upon arriving on the scene, a Village of Owego Resident was providing first aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Cale W. Litolff, age 35 of Groton, N.Y.

Officer’s immediately recognized that the driver was experiencing a Drug Overdose while driving and First Aid was provided, including the administration of Narcan (Naloxone). Litolff was transported via Owego Ambulance to Wilson Hospital and eventually recovered. During the accident investigation, numerous illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The incident is still under investigation.