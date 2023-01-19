Letter: Sheriff Howard thanks area citizens; announces another run

Dear Editor,

It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Tioga County as their Sheriff for the past 20 years. The last several years have been the most challenging of my career with Bail Reform, Raise the Age, and the COVID Pandemic.

While I’ve had the opportunity to learn and grow as your Sheriff, I have had the pleasure of watching the Sheriff’s Office men and women exhibit professionalism and commitment to the citizens of Tioga County.

I’m extremely proud of my staff at the Sheriff’s Office and I would like to preserve the hard work we’ve accomplished and continue to serve and protect the citizens of Tioga County.

I humbly ask for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Tioga County Sheriff Gary W. Howard