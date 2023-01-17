Family Fun Day at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center planned for January 21

Saturday, Jan. 21. The Family Fun Day runs from 1-2 p.m.

Families will be able to play on the equipment, jump in the foam block pit, and play in the inflatables. You do not need to be a member to participate. The cost is $15 per family.

The Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. For more information on the Family Fun Day or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.