Catholic Charities gets a helping hand 

With the recent news of increasing rent for Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga, a local business and partnering organization have offered to assist with the expenses. The Town of Nichols has assigned a rental increase that is almost three times the current amount paid by the non-profit organization for the use of the Nichols property at 139 Roki Blvd.

CCTT would like to acknowledge the support of The Food Bank of the Southern Tier and of Tioga Downs Resort and Casino. Because of the committed funding from these two entities, CCTT can remain in their current location in Nichols for several more months and continue to serve the most vulnerable in our area.

Every day CCTT is able to assist individuals and families with emergency financial needs, a food pantry and clothing closet, support for OPWDD and employment services, a community kitchen, a transitional housing program for women, as well as having support staff in three local school districts.

“We are truly thankful for the generosity of both the Food Bank and Tioga Downs,” says Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT. “Without this support, we would absolutely have to cut back on our programs. This would have a tremendous impact on many individuals here in Tioga County, especially for our immediate neighbors and residents.”

For more information about the programs and services offered by CCTT, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org, or call (607) 272-5062.

CCTT is also currently seeking community members who are looking to become involved with volunteering opportunities throughout the year and groups that would like to assist with food drives and business donations.