Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 6, 2023, property located at 133 N. Main St., Village of Spencer, from Christopher Stocheck to Gold Leaf Investment Group LLC for $47,500.

On Jan. 6, 2023, property located at 3470 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Lisa Conklin to Justin and Angeline McGowan for $185,000.

On Jan. 9, 2023, property located at 18 Laine Court, Town of Owego, from James Jr. and Shirley Bishop to Vera Clark for $168,000.

On Jan. 9, 2023, property located at 135 E. Spencer Rd., Town of Spencer, from Joseph Daly to John Olinger for $105,000.

On Jan. 9, 2023, property located at 756 Douglas Dr., Town of Barton, from Sandra McCarty to Jeffrey and Jean Barber for $20,000.

On Jan. 9, 2023, property located at 10 Courtly Circle, Town of Owego, from Scott and Beth Snyder to Jeffrey Hum and Ashley Bouchard-Hum for $257,500.

On Jan. 11, 2023, property located at 92 West Hill School Rd., Town of Richford, from Estate of Betty Leifer to Matthew Fendya and Holly Norsen for $185,900.

On Jan. 11, 2023, property located at 2279 Shirley Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Gerald and Joan Slater to Thomas Tennant for $73,000.

On Jan. 12, 2023, property located at East Campville Road, Town of Owego, from Stephen Duffek to Harold Kinch and Sandra Rolston for $2,000.

On Jan. 12, 2023, property located at 5 Dorchester Dr., Town of Owego, from Dillon Wilson to Stefan and Kristen Olivera for $305,000.