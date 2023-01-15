Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Bicycle Light (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Corwin was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court. Additionally, Corwin was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. Corwin was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Joseph A. Calla, age 25 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (D Felony), Flee Officer in a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), and Failed to Yield Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle (Misdemeanor) following a Pursuit of a Stolen Vehicle. Calla was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Male, age 58 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)