Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.

On Jan. 9, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 34 year-old Kole A. Rose, of Berkshire, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree. This charge resulted from the investigation of a physical altercation between inmates within the Tioga County Jail, which occurred on Dec. 30, 2022. Rose, an inmate in the Tioga County Jail, is accused of causing physical injury to another inmate during the altercation. Rose was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Mari Townsend and remanded with no bail. Rose is scheduled to appear in the Town of Owego Court in front of Justice Patrick Hogan at a later date.

On Dec. 11, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that an explosion had occurred at 7 Hill St. in the Village of Owego, and that one person was injured. Responding deputies rendered aid to the injured person until they were transported from the scene by Owego EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation later revealed that large mortar-style fireworks that had been set off inside of the residence caused the explosion. As a result of the investigation, 39 year-old Amanda L. Hazard, of Nichols, N.Y., and 29 year-old Nicholas R. Whitmarsh, of Owego, N.Y., were arrested for the class E felony of Arson in the fourth degree, and class A misdemeanors of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree and Reckless Endangerment in the second degree.

Hazard and Whitmarsh are accused of recklessly damaging a building by causing an explosion, as well as endangering the safety of others present at the location. Both subjects were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court on Jan. 17, 2023 in front of Justice David Boland. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Owego Police Department and Owego EMS.

Joseph A. Calla, age 25 of Windsor, N.Y. and Samuel J. Pierce, age 20 of Candor, N.Y. were arrested on Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:38 a.m. for Grand Larceny 3rd, Burglary 3rd, Criminal Mischief 2nd (two counts), and Criminal Mischief 4th.

These charges resulted from a report of a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The subjects were then involved in a police pursuit in which they subsequently fled from the scene and were later apprehended.

Calla and Pierce were arraigned before Justice Bogart of CAP Court and were released on their own recognizance. Calla and Pierce are scheduled to appear in the Town of Tioga Court in front of Justice Bogart on Jan. 18, 2023.