Tioga County Legislature seeking candidates for District #7 vacancy

The Tioga County Legislature has a Legislative vacancy in District #7, representing the constituency of the Berkshire, Newark Valley, and Richford areas.

The Legislature is seeking interested candidates to appoint to this position with the understanding the candidate will need to follow the election process for the upcoming 2023 election.

Interested candidates are requested to submit their resumes to the Clerk of the Legislature, Cathy Haskell, at Tioga County Legislative Office, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego, N.Y. 13827 or electronically at haskellc@tiogacountyny.gov no later than Jan. 18, 2023.

The County Legislature is the policy-making and appropriating body of County Government. The Legislature has the power to levy taxes, adopt the County budget, make appropriations, and adopt local laws by way of monthly Legislative meetings, two monthly Legislative Work sessions, monthly Legislative Standing Committees, as well as Special Meetings and Public Hearings, as needed.