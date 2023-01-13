NY Citizen Preparedness Program taking place in Spencer

On Jan. 14 at 1 p.m., a NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program, in conjunction with Tioga County Emergency Services, will be presented at the Spencer Van Etten High School Auditorium, located at 16 Darrts Cross Road in Spencer, N.Y.

With severe weather events becoming more frequent and more extreme, it is more important than ever that New Yorkers are prepared for disasters. The NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program teaches residents to have the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.

Participants will be advised on how to properly prepare for any disaster, including developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies. Each family that attends will receive one Preparedness kit.

Participants must register in advance by visiting www.prepare.ny.gov.