Martha Sauerbrey reelected Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman for 2023 

The Tioga County Legislature held their First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2023 on Jan. 3. During the meeting, Legislator Martha Sauerbrey was re-elected as Chair of the Tioga County Legislature for 2023.

Chair Sauerbrey has the responsibility of running the day-to-day business of the county as the Chief Elected Official. Legislator Sauerbrey was elected to the Tioga County Legislature in 2005, and this year marks her tenth consecutive year serving as the Chair of the Tioga County Legislature.

Legislator Tracy Monell was elected to the Tioga County Legislature in 2009 and was elected to serve as Deputy Legislative Chair for 2023.

Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey commented, “Thank you for your support in this coming year and for all the years I have served as Chair of the Legislature. I want to ensure all of you that I will continue to work hard and stay dedicated to the task at hand. I am excited about 2023 and the great projects underway, which include the security upgrades at 56 Main St. and the Interoperable Radio Communications Project. I look forward to all the great things we are going to accomplish in the coming year.”