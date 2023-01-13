Lions Camp Badger now accepting camper registrations and employment applications

Lions Camp Badger is open for camper registration for the Summer 2023 season. Located in Spencer, overnight camp programs are available for individuals ages six to 55-plus with intellectual disabilities and related special needs. The mission of the camp is to provide services that enhance the educational, vocational, personal growth and independence of differently-abled youth and adults.

Attending summer camp is a wonderful experience, one that creates lifelong friendships and special memories. Located on 150 acres of beautiful woods, Lions Camp Badgers offers arts and crafts, boating, fishing, athletics, music, drama, swimming, nature, special events, and so much more. Take a virtual tour of their facility by going to YouTube and searching for “Lions Camp Badger”.

The following sessions are currently enrolling:

July 2-7: Young Adult Badgers (ages 18-28)

July 9-14: Buddy Badgers (all ages) Individual Support for Higher Needs; Vocational Food Services Program (for returning campers)

July 16-21: Senior Badgers I (recommended ages 28-34-plus, but campers 18 and up can attend)

July 23-28: Senior Badgers II/Super Seniors (ages 35-55-plus)

July 30-Aug. 4: Junior Badgers (ages six-17)

Adult campers (18-plus) can sign up for more than one session if they wish. In most cases, camp costs are covered through individual self-direction plans or with grants available through the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. Spaces are filling quickly, so it is important to register as soon as possible.

Looking to work in a great setting and make a positive difference? Lions Camp Badger is hiring. Positions include Aquatics Director, Registered Nurses (weekly), Cabin Counselors, Dining Services positions (both paid and volunteer positions available for independent individuals with disabilities), and Cook(s).

Lions Camp Badger offers extensive training, a competitive salary, room and board, and Friday nights / Saturdays off. Visit www.lionscb.org to register for camp sessions or apply for positions.