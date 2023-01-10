The Tioga Arts Council recently announced their January 2023 exhibition, Two Rivers Photography Club: A Group Exhibition. The show opened on Jan. 5, and will run until Jan. 28 in the Main Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Two Rivers Photography Club (TRPC) is a group of avid amateur and professional photographers who enjoy all types of photography, including prints and digital images. The club is a member of the Photographic Society of America (PSA), and its members enjoy educational activities, field trips, competitions, and other occasions to promote camaraderie with those who are interested in photography.

To learn more about 2RPC, visit www.2rpc.com/ or find them on Facebook @TwoRiversPhotographyClub.

The show is open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., at TAC’s gallery.