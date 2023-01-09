Letter: Thanks from the Make a Child Smile committee

Dear Editor,

The Make a Child Smile committee would like to thank the Candor community for their support in providing a merrier Christmas to over 80 Candor children this holiday season. Members of the Candor community and local citizens, who either shopped for children or donated funds, supported the program this year.

Donors included the Candor American Legion Post 907, the Sons of the American Legion Post 907, the Candor American Legion Auxiliary, the Cornell University Elves program, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, McKendree United Methodist Church, Grace Bible Church, Allen Memorial Baptist Church, The Village Chapel, Candor High School’s Key Club, Candor Central School District faculty and staff, the New Quilters on the Block, Joan Hunt, and Lalor Creekside Dental.

We would also like to thank the Candor Branch of Tioga State Bank for their continued help with logistics for the Make a Child Smile program. Most of these organizations, and many of our shoppers, have provided yearly support in bringing a brighter holiday to families that need a little extra help, and we are grateful for the kindness and generosity of our community.

We truly appreciate everyone who shopped, donated, or otherwise supported our Make a Child Smile efforts this year. We couldn’t do it without you!

Sincerely,

The Candor Make a Child Smile 2022 committee