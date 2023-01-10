Tioga County Board of Elections announces Annual Meeting

The Tioga County Board of Elections will hold its Annual Meeting for 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Elections Conference Room.

Pursuant to NY Election Law § 3-212(1), county election commissioners must hold an annual meeting in January to organize as a board, electing one of their number as president, and one as secretary.

For the remainder of the meeting, commissioners and staff will review the 2023 election calendar, office procedures and scheduling, and other election-related projects planned for 2023.