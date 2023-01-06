Gallery Forty-One announces January’s Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One, located on Lake Street in Owego, recently announced that Judy Bjorkman is their Member of the Month.

A self-taught artisan, Bjorkman has been fashioning multi-metal jewelry for over 40 years. She not only trained herself but also has instructed others in the craft of jewelry making at BOCES in Syracuse, the education and retreat center Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, and at SUNY-Broome in Binghamton.

Bjorkman uses the affordable base metals of copper, brass and nickel silver, but has taken an interest in polymer clay with its range and intensity of color. Her favored style of jewelry design is bold abstract; using many techniques including hard soldering, hammer decoration, fold forming and etching.

In addition to jewelry making, she writes and lectures on the history of the Ancient Near East, and sometimes uses designs from that period in her work.

You can see the Modernist jewelry of Judy Bjorkman at Gallery Forty-One during the Gallery’s January hours of Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Jan. 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call the Gallery at (607) 687-2876 for more information.