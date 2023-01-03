Dance Lessons continue on Wednesday at the Owego Elks Lodge

Want to learn how to dance and not just sway to the music? Then Wednesday night dance lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge are for you!

Join Tim and Peggy Sayers as they continue monthly dance lessons on Wednesday nights starting at 7 p.m. Lessons last an hour, followed by a session of open dance for practice and socializing.

January lessons will focus on the Foxtrot for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. All proceeds from this event will support Owego Elks programs and community activities.

The Lodge supports and is host for many local charity events, meetings and dinners. If you have any questions or need more information, call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892, or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.