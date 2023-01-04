Tioga Downs to host celebrity guests for ‘Tough As Nails’ Season 4 Watch Party

Tioga Downs Casino Resort is hosting a watch party for the fourth season of CBS’s “Tough As Nails” television show today, Jan. 4, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. in the Tioga Downs Event Center, located on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y. The event will be open to the public and in attendance will be Season 4 contestant Jake Cope from Little Meadows, Pa., who will be there to watch and chat with the public regarding his experience on the show.

“It was a great opportunity to be a part of this show as it shines the spotlight on regular, blue collar workers that keep America running,” said Cope, adding, “I was so honored and proud to be a part of it as hard working, blue collar folks are what has helped to build this country and it is great to have a program that puts them front and center. I look forward to chatting with some of my fellow contestants and the general public at the watch party.”

Tough As Nails is a competition series on CBS that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

Jake Cope will be joined by Tough As Nails Season 3 winner Lia Mort, along with Season 3 contestant Kelsey Reynolds and Season 2 participant Patrick ‘Freight Train’ Hargan. The show will be aired from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. tonight.