Team Trivia begins January 4 at the Owego Elks Lodge

It is a new year and team trivia continues at the Owego Elks Lodge on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

Trivia experts Jane and Maria are ready to help chase away those dull winter blues with fun and facts. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. Light snacks will be available to munch, and beverages are available for purchase.

Team Trivia at the Lodge is open to the community as well as Elk members. Make sure to invite your friends and form your own team of up to 10 people. Or attend on your own; they will make you feel welcome!

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. All proceeds from this event will support the Lodge Roof Replacement Fund. The Lodge mansion and ballroom roofs have been replaced. However, the Emporium roof still needs replacement and will secure the Lodge’s presence in the community for many decades.

For more information, call (607) 687-1039. You can also check out their Facebook page, Owego Elks Lodge.