Tioga County Knights of Columbus to sponsor 8th Annual Dan Manwaring Memorial Free Throw Championship

All boys and girls, ages 9 through 14, are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The competition will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1:30 p.m. in the Tioga Central High School gym.

Registration and warm-ups begin at 1 p.m., and admission is free. You can also pre-register at freethrowcontest@gmail.com.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local competitions to the NYS championship in April at West Point. Several from our area have made it to the NYS Finals.

International champions are based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls will compete in their respective age and gender divisions.

This is the 8th Annual contest, and again is dedicated to the memory of Daniel Manwaring, a long-time volunteer coach who died in 2014. Organizers hope to remind the community of Dan’s spirit and enthusiasm for youth sports.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation. Winners receive a plaque and move on to the next level of competition. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

Blessed Trinity Council #251 sponsors the local contest with members from four Catholic Churches in Tioga County.