Tioga County is preparing its leaders of tomorrow

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 and at their December regular meeting, the Tioga County Legislature honored graduates from the County’s third Institute for Advancement class; a year-long program that was comprised of five trainings on various aspects of leadership and professional development.

The Institute for Advancement program was originally developed to address succession planning needs identified within the County in 2016, with the first class of participants starting their learning journeys in 2018. As the program has advanced, the focus shifted from succession planning to leadership and professional development.

Steven Palinosky, the master of ceremony for the graduation, expressed the Institute for Advancement Committee’s appreciation to the County Legislature and Department Heads for their continued support of the program.

Chair of the County Legislature, Marte Sauerbrey, also addressed those in attendance to share some remarks on the county-supported program and congratulate the newest class of graduates.

Graduates of the 2022 Institute for Advancement Class include Lisa Chandler, Department of Motor Vehicles; Sandra Cooper, Broad of Elections; Amy Eiklor, Legislative Office; Kate Fisher, Mental Hygiene; Toby Foster, Probation; Christine Freyvogel, Law Department; Debra Goodspeed, Department of Social Services; Tara Hauptfleisch, Department of Social Services; Heather Horton, Department of Social Services; Kelly Kelley, Department of Social Services; Christopher Korba, Mental Hygiene; Joy MacNaughton, Department of Social Services; Peggie Nickels, Treasurer’s Office; Erin Riddle, Department of Social Services; Charles Root, ITCS; Karen Signs, Department of Social Services; Sandra Short, Sheriff’s Department; Penelope Ward, Department of Social Services; Samantha Webster, Department of Social Services; and Jo Ellen Yoest, Department of Social Services.

The Institute for Advancement plans to offer new professional development trainings to all graduates of the program next year and will welcome a new class in 2024.