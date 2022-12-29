Sabrina Henriques appointed by SUNY Broome to Business Information Technology Advisory Board

SUNY Broome Community College has appointed Sabrina Henriques, CEO and president of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Foundation, to its Business Information Technology (BIT) advisory board for Business Information Management, AAS and Web Development and Management, and AAS degrees.

“The Business Information Technology program is thrilled to have Sabrina’s insight and experience at hand for our Advisory Board,” said Denise Wells, professor and chair of Business Information Technology, SUNY Broome Community College.

She added, “We are committed to being a critical workforce partner for businesses in our region, and our connection with Sabrina and the Tioga Chamber is a powerful resource to help us determine emerging needs and opportunities. Our academic department is looking forward to fine tuning and strengthening our programs, certificates and new micro-credentials, with direct guidance from our incredible group of Advisory Board members.”

Advisory boards serve as a crucial link between SUNY Broome and the professional and business communities in its service area. Advisory board members are selected for their specialized knowledge and unique perspective as professionals, business partners and community partners to provide guidance and feedback to the programs they serve.

“The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Board is committed to expanding our reach through partnerships, and SUNY Broome is a vital partner in the region,” said Henriques, adding, “I look forward to being a part of this advisory board and contributing feedback from our local businesses.”