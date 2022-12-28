Pay Attention to the Treasures of Time and Thoughts; The Father has come to take your worries away

At this holiday season underline and pay attention to two things – the Treasure of Time and the Treasure of Thoughts. Thoughts are the main basis for this time. The task of the mind is to have thoughts and it is with your thoughts you remember you are a being of light, a soul, and God the Father is also a soul.

Allow only what is worthwhile to be in your mind and life. Let there be a deep, fervent interest to use time and everything in a worthwhile way. Do not waste even a second, and have as much attainment as you want. Merge the past and remain in the present, and you will understand what to do for the future.

According to the present time anything can happen at any time. So we have to pay attention to ourselves. Put a full stop in a second when waste thoughts come. A full stop at the end of a sentence is also a point. A second is a point.

Now, by remembering you are also ‘a point of light’, remain stable in a carefree stage and have no worries. You have given your worries to the Father and He has given you the gift of spiritual power, light and might. The sparkle of light is visible on your forehead, and others seeing your sparkling light will have love for you and experience lightness and benefit.

But if there is any worry, a basket of burdens is there! You try to put a full stop, but instead you have a basket of question marks of how, what, and when on your head! So which do you prefer?

The Father has come to take your worries away.

To transform habits of worry, change ‘mine’ into ‘yours’. Turn your worries over to the Father and experience peace of mind. Mine (mera) becomes (tera) Yours; in Hindi it is just the difference of one letter.

By connecting to the One up above who is the Truth, we draw that energy down into us. We have good mental conduct and and perform good actions, not as a duty but out of pure feelings of love and regard. We know what waste is and realize worries and negative things do not belong to us and rob us of our hope.

Now hand over limited thoughts of ‘mine’ to the Father and become carefree. Look at the quality of your life. Act well, rather than talking a lot and not doing what you say. Keep your life and thoughts simple, and use your time well. To remove waste thoughts from your mind and become a sample for others is the best present we can give to the self, to God and to the world. Wherever we are, we have to create an atmosphere that spreads peace in the world.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)