Tioga Downs continues Season of Giving across the Southern Tier

After giving away $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations across the area on Giving Tuesday, Tioga Downs Casino Resort has kept the generosity going by donating $20,000 to two more local organizations.

Tioga County Toys for Tots and the Arctic League in Chemung County each received checks for $10,000 to help their causes this holiday season. Both organizations distribute toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them holiday gifts. Donations will enable the groups to purchase and distribute additional toys and help more families across the Southern Tier this Christmas.

“It’s so important to me to give back to the community, especially during the holiday season,” said Tioga Downs’ owner, Jeff Gural, adding, “I want to ensure that families who live in the communities that surround Tioga Downs enjoy the magic this time of year brings.”

Last month the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded $1.1 million in grants to 54 non-profits across Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford Counties as a way to acknowledge the support Tioga Downs has received from the community this year. Grant recipients were announced during an evening celebration held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

