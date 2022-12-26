OA Music Boosters hold successful Holiday Craft Fair

High School music students perform for guests at the Dec. 10 Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the OA Music Boosters. Provided photo.
December 26, 2022
On Dec. 10, the OA Music Boosters were host to the annual Holiday Craft Fair, which serves as one of their major fundraisers.
Crafts were set up for a successful Holiday Craft Fair. Provided photo.
According to the organizers, the craft fair was a huge success, with a large number of people in attendance throughout the day.
Student musicians joined in the fundraising event by singing and playing instruments, adding holiday cheer to the annual event.
The Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the OA Music Boosters, was well attended this year. Provided photo.
There were plenty of local products available at this year’s Holiday Craft Fair, held Dec. 10 at the school’s complex. Provided photo.
High School music students, along with Lindsey Williams, in her Who-ville attire, likened to the theme of this year’s Lights on the River event, perform for guests during the Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the OA Music Boosters. Provided photo.
