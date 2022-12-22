We understand that peace, happiness, and joy do not depend upon a large bank balance or any temporary physical thing. To wake up Christmas morning knowing you have life is in itself quite a gift. Spend a few moments to share your love and company with someone who needs it. Even if you have nothing to give, simply give the gift of a smile.

God has given us all many gifts, but we seldom use them. Perhaps it is because we lack the knowledge of their existence and the ability to utilize them. Sometimes we simply forget they belong to us. If a gift has been given with great love, is it not disrespectful to leave it in a corner without using it?

One of the very fundamental gifts we receive from the Father is Peace. Peace is our original state. We don’t need to search for peace – we already have it! However, sometimes it is hidden under the rubbish of our negative thoughts, our fears and worries. Although often buried, within each one of us is a treasure store of virtues and positive attitudes. Your present state of mind may be peace-less, but you are actually peaceful by nature.

At the holidays many Christmas trees sparkle with colorful twinkling lights. Why is this? Perhaps we are unconsciously remembering our true identity as imperishable beings of light. The soul is an immortal point of spiritual light, and this is why each of our souls can be likened to a bulb, a light, on the world tree of humanity. God, the Supreme Soul, is the Seed of this tree and from Him all power is received that nourishes the whole tree. By being connected with the Seed, there is enlightenment as the light of the soul once again becomes lit.

What gift can I give to God this holiday season? Have the thought to develop and make yourself attractive to God.

When the soul is developed with spiritual knowledge, our character and personality become rich and full of beauty. We will be in full control of that wonderful ability we all have, the power of thought. Thoughts determine our own degree of peace and happiness. While in meditation, and throughout the day, pay attention to feeding yourself with healthy thoughts.

Think deeply about the gifts God has given you. They are always there. Every day stop for just a moment and experience your original state of peace. Go beyond sound. Keep your light shining and experience yourself as you really are, a peaceful soul filled with virtues and positive attitudes. Create pure, positive thoughts, bring benefit to yourself and others and experience life as a new beginning.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

