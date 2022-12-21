Readers’ Column for the week of December 18, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

It’s been several months since the bridge was damaged on McLean Road where it intersects with Frank Hyde Road. In the meantime it’s been reduced to one lane of traffic, which is dangerous since it’s on a curve. When does the Town plan on repairing it and why don’t they answer their phone?

~

Is there anyone in charge of the strategic rhubarb reserve? If there isn’t, why not? If there is, it’s time they actually perform their duties. Americans deserve their rhubarb to be readily available and affordably priced.

~

You wonder why no one attends the Village of Newark Valley Board meetings? When village residents attend the meetings and are constantly shut down and are not allowed to speak, it deters them from attending. We are the taxpayers and the voice of the village and should come first! As long as the comments are respectable, why not let us voice our concerns and opinions? It should be an open forum. If we continue in the manner we are, the village will cease to exist! Things need to change now before it’s too late!

~

The Village of Newark Valley’s regular board meeting on Dec. 13 was a total waste of time for all who attended, including the board members. Only one trustee speaks reality about the future. There seems to be no initiation of change to better serve and represent us taxpayers struggling day in and out to fund all of this crazy spending, like health savings accounts and raises. When does it stop? When we, the taxpayers, speak, it seems as if it goes unheard. It always seems easy to pass on these tax increases to us, customers who you represent, but all other opportunities including staff expenses are overlooked.

~

In response to a recent comment, the Tioga County Property Development Corporation is recognized as a non-profit for the benefit of Tioga County Land Development Association. As such they operate as a Land Bank, a government created entity focused on the conversion of vacant, abandoned, and tax delinquent properties into productive use. In New York, land banks are governed as local public authorities. Land banks acquire title to problem properties to eliminate the legal and financial barriers that render them unmarketable. The purpose is to then transfer the property to new, responsible owners in a more predictable and deliberate manner consistent with community goals and priorities. They ensure that the limited resources, via grants, are directed to fixing the problem property and return it to taxable status and productive use. Tioga County, like many upstate counties, has many rural, small and medium size villages. Owego being one of the larger, as is Waverly, it has a more condensed area of abandoned properties, which have long struggled to minimize and reverse the negative impacts of vacancy and blight. The Land Grant program and funding is a pass-through program of buying up, fixing up, and/or repurposing for putting back on the tax rolls the properties that are unsafe and/or are liabilities. The goal is both a financial and health investment into the community. And yes, these things take time to see the results, just as it took time for buildings and properties to get to the state of becoming a liability.

~

Our NYS Democratic scoundrels have uniquely targeted public schools in an effort to erase our history of Native Americans. This will be replaced with woke history or lies. Now illegal is the use of “names, refers to, represents, or is associated with Native Americans”. This includes Tioga (Iroquois), Apalachin (Lenape), Owego (Iroquois), and Susquehanna (Delaware). So, if we concede our Indian mascot, it will only be a matter of time before they withhold our tax dollars destined for our children unless we comply. Then they will come for Owego, Apalachin, and Tioga. Therefore we need to rename ourselves after the great Democratic statesmen. Our new names need be the King Cuomo School District, Randi Weingarten (Teachers Union Boss) Elementary School, Boss Tweed Elementary, and Hillary High School, in their honor. There will be a history book burning at the District’s Graduation Ceremony this June. Bring yours to throw in the fire. Every OACSD Board of Education member should go on the record as to what his or her position is on this matter at the next BOE meeting, set for Dec. 19. If they hold this in secret they should be removed. Remember, it is always “for the children”, including withholding of education funding.

~

I recently drove past a home using a solar panel. It was set at an angle of about 67 degrees and facing due south, thus maximizing its energy production for this time of year. Why are the solar farms around here set at an angle of 22 degrees, which is best for summer and produces near zero energy when we need it most? Why do the acolytes of Cuomo’s Green New Deal build zero energy producing solar plantations? The answer is because it’s a racket. Owner’s manuals for electric vehicles advise you not to use the heater in winter weather in order to optimize mileage. Additionally, you need to keep it in a heated garage.

~

Does anyone out there know the recipe for the shrimp salad that they used to serve at Lola’s Riverside Inn in Athens years ago? It was so delicious! Please call (607) 414-1013. Thank you.

~

The blind arrogance of some people is on display. They think they can decide for other people how those other people view an issue. The Native Americans have been asking for decades that they not be used as mascots and symbols at schools. Yet our blind arrogant folks seem to think they, not the Native Americans, get to decide if the Native Americans are upset. Wow!

~

Why do some people think they get to decide what should be on TV? Don’t like what is on a talk show, change the channel. Don’t want to watch the World Cup? Change the channel. Others want to watch. No one is forcing you to watch. Is this a difficult concept?

~

Reward now offered! I’m still looking for my lost cat in the Glenmary Drive area; very friendly, smoky gray male, white and gray on face, six toes on the front paws, white back feet. If found, please call (607) 687-1512.

~

Novena to St Jude: May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved, and preserved throughout the world, now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude, Worker of Miracles, pray for us. St. Jude, Helper of the Hopeless, pray for us. Say this prayer nine times a day. By the eighth day your prayer will be answered. Say it for nine days. It has never been known to fail. Publication must be promised. Thank you, St. Jude, R.G.S.

~

Merry Christmas! I just want to say if you haven’t gone to a class like Classy Glass by Anita for an ornament sip and paint, you should. They’re so fun and you’ll have a blast.

~

I see that they want to change the names of the mascots so they don’t upset American Indians. What’s next? Change names of the creeks, lakes and rivers around here? Just wondering.

~

I found a set of keys in the Newark Valley Post Office. If anyone is missing keys, please post it in this column.

~

I have been looking for Löwenbräu beer for quite a while. Does anybody out there know where I can acquire some in the Southern Tier?

~

I recently moved into senior housing in the Owego area. Now, I’m 80 years old and I thought I was done with all kinds of worries about snow removal, but now I’m told I have to shovel my car out so that the snowplow they hired can come in and clear the space. Do all senior housing dwellings require the same thing? If I can’t shovel I’m told I have to hire someone who can. Appreciate any comments. Thank you.

~

I was wondering if anybody out there could recommend someone to replace a pole in my yard. It’s not an electrical pole, it’s a pole my cable is connected to, but it’s falling down.

~

Have you noticed there is a great reduction in DWIs? That is because the laws have been changed. Their punishment is so harsh and it works. People no longer drive around drunk for the most part, and the ones that do pay dearly for it, and they should, it’s a good law. Why can’t a harsh law be passed against these people that take AR-15s and kill children and kindergarteners and 1st graders, and all that stuff? Bring back the death penalty and I guarantee there will be less and less.

National Political Viewpoints

DeSantis fires a DA for, he claims, refusing to enforce laws. Conservatives cheer. The Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce a law. Conservatives cheer. The law and order crowd is setting a great example here.

~

The four Methods the U.S. Constitution can be amended are one, 2/3’s vote in both houses of the U.S. Congress; two, ratification by 3/4’s of the state legislatures; three, a 2/3’s vote in both houses; or four, a national Constitutional Convention with 2/3’s vote of the state legislatures. Why is this important? It’s time to add an amendment for the sake of quantifying age limits for the term eligibility of an elected President. No candidate should be able to be considered if they have attained or would attain the age of 80 for a term of serving in the office as President. If this were done in the coming two years, the country would dodge not one, but two bullets, two bullets that have caused the direction of our country to close ranks. There is a wealth of candidates who are physically and mentally more acute than what we have had, and more knowledgeable in the fast pace of moving national and world problems.

~

The NYS teacher’s union, the NYS Education Department, Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy has declared that OACSD citizens are evil. This is because we use an American Indian mascot and Native American nouns “Owego” and “Apalachin.” Your crime: cultural appropriation. Albany will steal the taxes you paid and pay for our children’s education. When the Albany Jackboots come, let’s change our District and school names to the President Donald J. Trump Central School District, Elon Musk High School, Ronald Reagan Middle School, Abraham Lincoln Middle School, Ayn Rand Elementary, etc. Our mascot will be the smiling face of D. J. Trump. They will absolutely hate us! If they get away with this, then town, county, business, softball teams, etc. will be hate speech. Instead of using the words beef, poultry and pork should we say “ox, gallus, or pig for dinner tonight”, because these words were culturally appropriated from the French? Well, the French are a bit touchy and we don’t want them to be hurt. The use of the words “corrupt” and “politician” in the same sentence will soon be a criminal offense.

~

HR 7946, a bill to make it easier for immigrants who served in the U.S. military to become citizens has passed the house. Two hundred and eight members, mostly Republicans, voted NO. Remember this the next time that party expounds on supporting the military.

~

Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal was right – republicans are the stupid party.

~

So we bring home a basketball player, and leave a former Marine who honorably served his country behind (and who has been incarcerated considerably longer than the basketball player). Where is the outrage from Veteran organizations? The apparently two-faced, who caper in front of a camera claiming to honor our veterans, everyone from mattress salespeople to politicians? Shouldn’t the U.S. be the ones to dictate terms regarding the return of its citizens? Wow! Shame on you all!

~

A president who really loved our country would not have made such a dangerous and traitorous trade. Biden should be impeached! He just insulted our United States Marines and gave our enemy the upper hand. Adding insult to injury, he chooses a person who hates our country and only plays basketball. The trade should have been the Marine.

~

The Biden family is corrupt to the core. Hunter’s foreign profits from the U.S. Senate report are $3.5 million from the First Lady of Moscow, $100,000 from Gongwen Dong, a minimum of $1,454,034 for work on board of Burisma, and $4,790,375 from consulting fees from a company tied to the Chinese government. Zero experience Hunter. The smartest man Joe knows! Don’t forget when he used our tax dollars to fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter in Ukraine! The democrats totally ignore the corruption and lies from Biden! It’s all about President Trump living rent free in their heads.

~

Okay Biden fans, let’s look at a few of Joe’s accomplishments so far; rising crime rate; inflation; an out of control border situation with illegal aliens, drugs, and cartel operations pouring in, and STILL has not visited the border (“there are more important things”); the Afghanistan disaster; depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserves, petroleum dependence, and job loss due to pipeline shutdowns; Whelan is still in a Russian prison; and out of control National debt. Did I leave out anything for which Joe should be applauded?

~

Fox News is stupid news for stupid people.

~

Attention all Republicans. Longtime Republican Senator John Thune, Senate Minority whip from very conservative red State, South Dakota, says Trump is “A real liability” for Republicans. Mitt Romney of Utah says Trump endorsement is “the kiss of death.” Trump has caused the loss of three Republican Senate seats. He lost his own reelection bid, and he is primarily responsible for a dismal Republican showing in the overall 2020 elections. Trump is a loser and keeps destroying the GOP. He and his company have also lost all recent court cases. Past time for Republicans to wake up to reality!

~

I have a question for you people. All those documents that Trump stole and stored, how do we know for certain that somebody had not taken a picture of these documents and sent them straight to Moscow, USSR? Would you still give him a pass? Would you then consider him a traitor? Benedict Donald is going to go down in history with Benedict Arnold.

~

I had to laugh when I read one of the comments quoting Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert. Seriously, where do you get the rest of your news from, buddy? The View? Unbelievable. And by the way, what qualifies Warnock? He’s a pastor and a slumlord. All he is for you is a rubber stamp for your liberal, ridiculous views.

~

It’s amazing how you Trump haters, after two years, have nothing to do but go after Trump and it’s been six years now, you still got nothing and you’re not going to get anything because he hasn’t done anything wrong. And, by the way, how come you never talk about your phony president, all the great things he’s doing? Oh, maybe because he isn’t. He’s the worst president this country has ever seen and an embarrassment and the laughing stock of the world. So why don’t you talk about Joe a little more and get over Trump.

~

News flash. Apple is, in effect, a Chinese controlled company just like TikTok, who pushes the communist agenda on your kids and collects data on all of your statistics. Apple wants to de-platform the Twitter app, which, pre-Musk, was pushing the Marxist Democrat line. Apple has also censored the Chinese people that are demonstrating for freedom of speech. Apple did this by suspending its air drop service, which is exactly what the Chinese Government wanted, and not a word of support for the Chinese demonstrators from the Biden regime, which received control over a billion dollars in Chinese assets through Hunter Biden’s truly remarkable expertise.

~

The readers in this Pennysaver should not be so quick to criticize President Trump about his constitution remarks when Biden and his administration are disregarding the Constitution every day. We have censorship, the Second Amendment is under attack, and he is not keeping true American citizens safe. The only amendment Biden should be adhering to, and he is not, is number 25. Look it up.

~

The Biden family corruption is so massive and puts Americans at risk. It is so bad it makes Watergate look like a simple parking ticket. I cannot wait for these investigations to get started and a lot of people have to be held accountable.

~

I can remember a time when Republican congressmen carried the constitution in their vest pocket. Nowadays, like George W Bush said, it’s only a piece of paper; and look what Trump wants to do to it, just to eliminate it altogether. Amazing!