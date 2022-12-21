Door decorating contest boosts holiday spirits and employee morale

For the last few years a tradition has been brewing at the County Office Building in Owego. A door-decorating contest is in full swing among the departments at 56 Main St. in Owego, with prizes awarded on Tuesday for the most uniquely decorated door. This year’s theme was to Celebrate Christmas while incorporating other holidays, all in a festive theme.

According to Marte Sauerbrey, chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, the contest was launched a couple of years ago, and to boost morale following the initial lockdowns from the COVID pandemic.

“We gave them permission to use the walls and doors, to make the building more colorful for visitors,” said Sauerbrey.

She added, “So much of the county business is serious and it’s important to keep a positive attitude in dealing with our everyday work. This event is great fun. Departments became very competitive and there was a lot of secret planning.”

Doors had to be completed by Dec. 5, and judging was done on Dec. 13 following the Legislative Meeting.

Awarded first place was the Treasurer’s Office; second place went to the Department of Motor Vehicles, while third place was awarded to the Personnel Department.

And the prizes are a story all on their own. In fact, what started out as a joke about “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” now serves as the grand prize for the most cleverly crafted door with a stuffed chicken, purchased from The Laughing Place, bestowed upon the winner. Second and third place received baby chicks.

To complement the prizes, the winners also received chocolate from Fuddy Duddy’s, and the first place department received a gift card from Mario’s where, ironically, you can buy chicken wings.

“They all did an amazing job and it was great fun,” said Sauerbrey, who encourages residents to take a stop by 56 Main St. and take a look at the decorations that celebrate more than one holiday this year! You might even find St. Patrick’s Day and Thanksgiving in there somewhere.