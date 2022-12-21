Door decorating contest boosts holiday spirits and employee morale

For the last few years a tradition has been brewing at the County Office Building in Owego. A door-decorating contest is in full swing among the departments at 56 Main St. in Owego, with prizes awarded on Tuesday for the most uniquely decorated door. This year’s theme was to Celebrate Christmas while incorporating other holidays, all in a festive theme.
According to Marte Sauerbrey, chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, the contest was launched a couple of years ago, and to boost morale following the initial lockdowns from the COVID pandemic.
ioga County’s Legislative Chair, Marte Sauerbrey, greets employees on Tuesday for the announcement of the winners of the door-decorating contest. (Photo by Wendy Post)
“We gave them permission to use the walls and doors, to make the building more colorful for visitors,” said Sauerbrey.
She added, “So much of the county business is serious and it’s important to keep a positive attitude in dealing with our everyday work. This event is great fun. Departments became very competitive and there was a lot of secret planning.”
Doors had to be completed by Dec. 5, and judging was done on Dec. 13 following the Legislative Meeting.
Julie Trudeau, Accounting Associate III, Katie Chandler, Deputy Treasurer, and Amy Potter, Payroll Supervisor, are presented with the first place award, a chicken from The Laughing Place, by Legislative Chair Marte Sauerbrey and Legislator W. Jake Brown and in recognition for their door display. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Awarded first place was the Treasurer’s Office; second place went to the Department of Motor Vehicles, while third place was awarded to the Personnel Department.
Lisa Chandler, Principal Motor Vehicle Examiner, and the second place winner, is presented with a baby chick by Legislator Marte Sauerbrey, and W. Jake Brown, District #4 Legislator. (Photo by Wendy Post)
And the prizes are a story all on their own. In fact, what started out as a joke about “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” now serves as the grand prize for the most cleverly crafted door with a stuffed chicken, purchased from The Laughing Place, bestowed upon the winner. Second and third place received baby chicks.
Linda Parke, Personnel Officer, and with the department that was awarded third place, is presented with a baby chick by Legislative Chair Marte Sauerbrey and Legislator W. Jake Brown, and in recognition for their door display. (Photo by Wendy Post)
To complement the prizes, the winners also received chocolate from Fuddy Duddy’s, and the first place department received a gift card from Mario’s where, ironically, you can buy chicken wings.
“They all did an amazing job and it was great fun,” said Sauerbrey, who encourages residents to take a stop by 56 Main St. and take a look at the decorations that celebrate more than one holiday this year! You might even find St. Patrick’s Day and Thanksgiving in there somewhere.
Decorations on the door leading into the Department of Motor Vehicles. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Spooky decorations at the Department of Motor Vehicles. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Veterans Service Agency renders a salute to veterans and those that have served as part of their holiday décor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The doors at the County Building are decorated with a theme of incorporating other holidays. The displays will remain until the first of the year. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This display incorporated several different holidays. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Workers from the County’s IT Department pose for a photo at their holiday luncheon and after the contest, and obviously they all wore the appropriate sweaters. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Doors at the County Building will remain decorated until the first of the year. (Photo by Wendy Post)
