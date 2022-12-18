What’s Happening for the week of December 18, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

Make a Toilet Paper Tree every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in December, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Monthly dance lessons at The Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego, Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing for practice. The lessons for December are Social / American Waltz for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person. Call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com for more information.

DECEMBER 3 to 23

Tioga Arts Council Presents Silver and Gold Exhibition, running until Dec. 23 every Wednesday thru Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at TAC’s Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

DECEMBER 18

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Debbie Mills, Award-Winning Gospel Singer, Christmas Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.

DECEMBER 19

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.

DECEMBER 20

Apalachin NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Join Kasey O’Connor from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit Kasey to find out!

Winter Wonderland Social Hour, 12:45 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a holiday performance with students from OFA’s music program and light holiday refreshments. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4222 for more information.

Windows Tips and Tricks, 1001 Park St., Endicott, Hybrid, registration required by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc to register and for more information.

Tioga Central School Band and Chorus Ensemble Music Program, 1 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, Main Street, Tioga Center. Sponsored by Tioga Center Senior Citizens Group.

Tech Tuesday, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Free one-on-one support provided for computer and laptop questions. Appointment required, call (607) 687-3520.

Lego Club, 6 to 6:45 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Register online at www.coburnfreelibrary.org/events or at the library’s circulation desk.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group.

DECEMBER 21

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration requested, call (607) 687-3520.

Blue Christmas Service, Space to Bring our Sadness to God, 5:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. St. Paul’s will also have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Christmas Lessons and Carols, and a simple Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Visit www.stpaulsowego.org for more information.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 pm. St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Wings of Fire Book Club, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will discuss the Wings of Fire book series, make a dragon craft, and eat some popcorn.

DECEMBER 22

Holiday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes baked ham, traditional sides, and a festive dessert. The cost is a suggested donation of $5 for ages 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Reservations are required by calling (607) 687-4120 ext. 320 before Dec. 16 to reserve your seat.

CANCELED: Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Newark Valley High School’s Student Council will host a Pancake Breakfast for the Senior Community, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley

DECEMBER 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 24 to 26

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 24-26 and will reopen on Dec. 27 at noon.

DECEMBER 26 to 28

Tioga Arts Council Winter Art Lab, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 179 Front St., Owego. Fees are $135 per participant (standard) and $125 per participant (TAC Members); scholarships are available. Call (607) 687-0785 for more information.

DECEMBER 27

Waverly NY Connects Office Hours, 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. How can TOI help you? Visit Rachel to find out!

Tech Tuesday, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Free one-on-one support provided for computer and laptop questions. Appointment required, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration requested, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

The Dirtmeister: Science of Sound, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 31

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 31 to JANUARY 2

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. They will reopen Jan. 3 at noon.

JANUARY 5

ACT Dinner, fellowship from 4-5 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Sit down dinner only.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.