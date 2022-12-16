Apalachin Club replaces wind torn sign at ‘Lions Park’

Apalachin Club replaces wind torn sign at ‘Lions Park’Apalachin Lions Club members are pictured by the replacement sign at “Lions Park”. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert December 16, 2022

The Apalachin Lions Club has voluntarily conducted annual maintenance of a small parcel of State owned land on both sides of West Main Street in Apalachin, and where it intersects State Route 434. This area has been affectionately named “Lions Park” for many years. 

Apalachin Club replaces wind torn sign at ‘Lions Park’

The Apalachin Lions Club extends a special thanks to Lion Paul Huonker and Lion Leigh Ericson for their work on this project. Provided photo.

Several decades ago the club installed a four-foot by eight-foot wooden sign with the lettering “APALACHIN NEW YORK”. In July of 2021, strong winds broke the sign apart and the club began investigating the cost and availability of a weatherproof replacement. 

This November, the club was able to secure a new sign for travelers and pedestrians to enjoy once again.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Apalachin Club replaces wind torn sign at ‘Lions Park’"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*