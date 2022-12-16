Apalachin Club replaces wind torn sign at ‘Lions Park’

The Apalachin Lions Club has voluntarily conducted annual maintenance of a small parcel of State owned land on both sides of West Main Street in Apalachin, and where it intersects State Route 434. This area has been affectionately named “Lions Park” for many years.

Several decades ago the club installed a four-foot by eight-foot wooden sign with the lettering “APALACHIN NEW YORK”. In July of 2021, strong winds broke the sign apart and the club began investigating the cost and availability of a weatherproof replacement.

This November, the club was able to secure a new sign for travelers and pedestrians to enjoy once again.