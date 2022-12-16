‘Finding Peace’; Christmas 2022 Pageant set for December 18 at FPUC in Owego

One of the joys in this season is the annual Christmas Pageant at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego. This year’s pageant is set for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary; the pageant will also be live streamed. The 2022 Christmas Pageant, “Finding Peace”, is open to the community.

The impressive cast numbers 57 people of diverse ages; from college students who are home on break from their studies and who have participated in the pageants since childhood, to older adults in their 80s (one angel is 99 years old).

The actors will present the members of the Holy Family, angels, shepherds, innkeepers, King Herod, and his henchmen.

The music will include one or more verses from 15 Christmas carols and hymns. The pianist will be BJ Heinle, the church’s Director of Music and organists will be brothers Jordan and Jacob Dove. The audio coordination will be by William Hall. The costume coordination is Joan Oliver.

The new pageant script is written each year by William Dove, a gifted playwright known for his insights into the biblical story with some humor, and for matching biblical personalities with the personalities of church members. Mr. Dove is a Ruling Elder in the church, and he teaches English at Spencer-Van Etten High School.

Links to video recordings of past pageants and photos can be found online at www.owegofpuc.org.

The Christmas Eve worship service at the First Presbyterian Union Church will be at 8:30 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Gillette preaching, the congregation singing traditional carols, and the singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. Refreshments will be served before the service starting at 7:30 p.m.