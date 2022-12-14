Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Behold, I am a Tuxedo cat named Josey, and quite a beautiful one at that. I am about five months old and I come out of colony on Glenmary Drive in Owego. I am a little shy at first, but when I get used to you I can be very friendly.

The colony life, living outside, does not suit me. I much prefer sleeping inside at the foot of your bed, where it is soft and warm, to dark and damp underneath someone’s porch. I do like people, or at least I am not afraid, and I would love to meet you and maybe win your heart so we can bond together and then hang out in your bedroom. We can listen to music and play with my toys.

Why don’t you throw that ball you are holding and watch to see how fast I can return it back to you? I am personally feeling very awesome and wish to convince you to take me home with you. I would be an excellent pet for you and you would be very happy with your choice if you just chose me.

Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her that you are very interested in the young Tuxedo named Josey! I can’t wait for us to meet!

If you want to help Gail with all the vet bills she has had lately, just make out your check to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827; or you can send a donation to Nancy’s Paypal account, sending to email address nancyturner777@hotmail.com.

You can also help her by stopping by Eupawria and check out her gift basket raffles she has going on to help her with the expenses. The drawing date is Dec. 20. Tickets are one for $5 or three for $10. Do you feel lucky?