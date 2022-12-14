Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 808 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Alvena Scriber to Daniel and Sarah Langendoerfer for $415,000.

On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 64-68 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Tracy to Ulster Realty LLC for $90,000.

On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 315 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Carl Kelly to Mile High Accessories Holding Company LLC for $160,000.

On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 1368 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Tama Mann to Dennis and Krystal Edner for $9,300.

On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 76 Collins Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Karl Bowers Jr. to Matthew and Julie Monell for $325,000.

On Dec. 5, 2022, property located at 47 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Tom Ackley Jr. to Collin Sheffler for $64,000.

On Dec. 5, 2022, property located at 438 Campbell Hill Rd., Tioga, from Stephany Marilley to Darren and Diane Rich for $230,000.

On Dec. 6, 2022, property located at 1572 St. Rte. 34, Town of Owego, from Eric and Jennifer Lison to Jenifer Waters for $190,000.

On Dec. 6, 2022, property located at 1049 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Matthew and Julie Monell to Adrian Gorsline and Deborah Campbell for $550,000.

On Dec. 6, 2022, property located at 4475 St. Rte. 38, Town of Owego, from Frederick and Michele Morey to Jessica Alexander for $180,000.

On Dec. 7, 2022, property located at 7 Rich St., Village of Candor, from Ward & Van Scoy Inc. to Eco Heroes Inc. for $20,000.