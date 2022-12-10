Campville resident recognized for excellence in NY Army National Guard while serving in Germany

New York Army National Guard Spc. Kathleen E. DeLage, a Campville resident, has been recognized for outstanding performance while deployed to Europe.

DeLage, a human resources specialist currently deployed to Germany with Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, received the New York Army National Guard Commanding General’s Award for Excellence challenge coin on Nov. 23, 2022 in recognition of her contributions to the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission.

“Our support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not be a success without the tireless efforts of Kathleen and Soldiers like her serving on this mission,” said Col. William Murphy, commander of Task Force Orion, adding, “Kathleen is a great reflection of the character and ability we look for in the New York National Guard at home and on deployment overseas.”

Task Force Orion has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission since early August 2022. The unit ensures the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ Presidential Drawdown Authority.

By some accounts, the tradition of recognizing Soldiers with challenge coins is said to date back as far as World War I, when a lieutenant in the Army Air Service recognized members of his unit with a coin-sized bronze medallion. The medallion later saved the lieutenant’s life when he was shot down behind enemy lines, and used it to identify himself to friendly forces. Today, challenge coins are used as unique symbols of military units, and presented to Soldiers who perform above and beyond the call of duty.

The New York Army National Guard awards Soldiers for outstanding service, to encourage continued exceptional performance, positive attitude, and development of leadership ability. These awards also aim to attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for careers in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov.