Rotary Clubs continue giving

Members of the Sayre and Athens Rotary Clubs gathered recently at the Grille at the Station to prepare Thanksgiving baskets, which were donated to five Sayre families. Each member donated items, to include in the baskets, to make the Thanksgiving dinner complete.

Preparing Thanksgiving baskets is one of many activities that the members enjoy each year to support the community. The Sayre Rotary Club meets every Tuesday, at 12:10 p.m. at the Grille at the Station, located on Lehigh Avenue in Sayre.

For more information about Sayre Rotary, visit www.Rotary.org or Like them on Facebook.