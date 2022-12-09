The Courthouse Turrets

Why they built these turrets thus

I fear we’ll never know.

Could it have been to bother us,

they put them up there so?

Or perhaps two architects,

both loved their own design.

Rather than agree on specs,

built turrets out of line.

Or maybe it was budget cuts, That struck so suddenly.

And Left the builders not enough,

to build with symmetry.

Did they think that these eyesores

would bring forth praise and joy?

Instead of laughs and whispers,

at turrets that annoy.

This mystery of symmetry,

or rather lack thereof

will never cease to stump me

as I stare at them above.