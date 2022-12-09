‘Sirens for Santa’ helps families this Christmas

Sayre Borough’s Mayor, Henry G. Farley, is pictured presenting members of the Sayre Police Benevolent Association with his donation to “Sirens for Santa”. The Sayre PBA has helped families with Christmas for the past eight years, and is appreciative of any donations that individuals or groups can make to this worthwhile program.

There have been as many as 25 children helped each year since the program’s inception. Donations can be mailed to Sayre Police Department, 234 South Lehigh Ave., Sayre, Pa. 18840.