Fundraising Glass Painting Class set for December 14 at the Elks Lodge

Unwind before the bustle of the holidays and join Classy Glass By Anita for an Ornament Sip & Paint on Wednesday Dec. 14, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge. Proceeds from this class will benefit the Owego Elks #1039 Roof Fund.

The class, held at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, is $35 per person, and participants will paint two glass ornaments. All instructions and supplies are included with the fee. The design chosen for this class is “snowman”.

You can reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket online at classyglassbyanita.com, or by contacting Anita Martin by email to classyglassbyanita@gmail.com.

Local artist Anita Martin owns classy Glass by Anita. She specializes in hand-painted original designs on anything glass. Her passion is teaching people to paint on glass. She offers her classes locally and privately, teaching all ages and skill levels. She offers original painted glass for sale as well.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/classyglassbyanita.