Ballroom Dance Lessons continue on Wednesdays at the Owego Elks Lodge

Want to learn how to dance and not just sway to the music? Wednesday night dance lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge might be for you!

Join Tim and Peggy Sayers as they continue monthly dance lessons on Wednesday nights, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Lessons last an hour, followed by a session of open dance for practice.

For the month of December the focus will be Social / American Waltz for beginners. Get ready for those Holiday parties or get a jump on the wedding season. Lessons are $10 per person.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. All proceeds from this event support Owego Elks programs and community activities. The Lodge supports and is host for many local charity events, meetings and dinners.

For more information, call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.