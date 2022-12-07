Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 586 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark and Kimberly Webster to James Savage and Teresa Forys-Savage for $223,000.

On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 2489 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Patrick Jesse As Atty. In Fact and Dorothy Jesse By Atty. In Fact to Timothy and Cheryl Frock for $145,000.

On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at Hakes Road E/S, Town of Owego, from Daniel Moore to Milton and Spencer Mead for $57,500.

On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 97 Pine Knoll Rd., Town of Owego, from Whitney Jerge to Kyle and Kayla Wipert for $450,000.

On Nov. 29, 2022, property located at 157 Collins Rd., Town of Barton, from Mary Charlton to Tri-County Real Estate Enterprises LLC for $700,000.

On Nov. 29, 2022, property located at 296 Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Christopher Hill As Atty. In Fact to Catherine and Joseph Kozemko for $38,500.

On Nov. 29, 2022, property located at 200 Glenbrook Dr., Town of Owego, from Michelle Walter to Jonathon Shattuck for $159,900.

On Nov. 29, 2022, property located at 531 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Brown Family Trust by Trustee to Verbier NYC LLC for $285,000.

On Nov. 29, 2022, property located at 1186 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Estate of Charles Clark Jr. to Hamilton Donnelly for $150,000.

On Nov. 29, 2022, property located at 20 Linda Lane, Town of Spencer, from Thomas and Andrea Blumenthal to Kevin Vanderpool and Bethany Kline for $205,000.

On Nov. 29, 2022, property located at 731 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Daniel Juve to David and Anne Lau for $250,000.

On Nov. 30, 2022, property located at 313 Legge Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from East Stream Associates LLC to David & Denis Czarnecki for $116,900.

On Nov. 30, 2022, property located at 42 Spring St., Village of Newark Valley, from Brian Cupp to Joel Miller for $125,000.

On Nov. 30, 2022, property located at 8 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Estate of Dennis Hauser to Jebb Greene for $125,000.

On Nov. 30, 2022, property located at Straits Corners Road, Town of Candor, from Gail Johnson to Jonna Smith for $13,500.

On Dec. 1, 2022, property located at S/S Marshland Road, Town of Owego, from Frederick Strauss II to Seth Humphry for $37,500.

On Dec. 1, 2022, property located at Spaulding Hill Road, Tioga, from Bernardine and Bruce Beers to Andres and Lisa Salazar for $7,200.

On Dec. 1, 2022, property located at 296 Dimon Rd., Town of Berkshire, from David and Corina Jacobson to Nicholas and Alexandria Dyson for $407,000.