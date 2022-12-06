Shop and Win!

Historic Owego Marketplace is gearing up for Moonlight Shopping, taking place every Thursday up until Christmas in downtown Owego. During Moonlight Shopping, participating restaurants and stores in Owego will be open until 8 p.m. every Thursday leading, giving holiday shoppers a few extra hours to shop local.

Many Owego businesses, including Original’s Bar and Lounge, Katie’s Kreations and Gifts, Black Cat Gallery, Cozy Living by Hygge Home, Up the Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique and Leonardo’s Wine Bar will be open until 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, 15 and 22.

Moonlight shoppers can enter to win prizes donated by their favorite local stores and restaurants; all prizes are valued at $50 or more. Each purchase earns one entry in the drawing, which is scheduled for Dec. 22, and will take place at Original’s Bar and Lounge. Entries from all three Moonlight Shopping Thursdays will be combined, and the drawing will begin at 9 p.m.

Visit www.owego.org or Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook to stay up to date on the event, and to view weekly shopping and dining specials.