Holiday Magic returns to Newark Valley on December 10

On Dec. 10, from 4-8 p.m., the Village of Newark Valley will light up like magic as their annual event, Holiday Magic, returns. At 5 p.m., Mayor Jim Tornatore will officially pull the switch to light over 50 Christmas Trees on the Village Green.

Activities include wagon rides around the Village, Santa will be in the Gazebo listening to the wishes of children, and the high school choir will be singing carols.

The Tappan Spaulding Library will be handing out free books to children during the event, and the Spanish Club will be serving Spanish food and playing Spanish Christmas Carols.

In the Noble Room there will be a gingerbread house contest, sweet shop, and pies and soup for sale. There will also be a craft fair and a workshop for children at the UMCC Church on Main Street, and Annie’s Café and Lambert’s Food Truck will be open and serving food.

Be sure to mark Dec. 10 on your calendar and experience the Holiday Magic in Newark Valley.