Family tradition of giving

Last Saturday, Franz Family members and others from the community gathered at Hyde Park in Owego for the 10th Annual Franz Family 5K Run / Walk around “The Flats”. Gathering for a 9 a.m. registration, family members and friends arrived in running shoes and on bicycles, and even 4-year-old Nick arrived with a battery operated John Deere.

This family and community oriented event began in 2013 as they celebrated the life of Ed Franz in the back room of the Parkview Hotel; Ed had passed away in October that year.

As they gathered, family and friends wanted to create an event that would bring them together each year, and in the spirit of giving; something that Ed Franz shared as an attribute during his lifetime.

So, on a cold Thanksgiving morning, a group of about 20 or so family and friends gathered in the parking lot at Hyde Park, home of Owego Little League, to begin the journey through “The Flats” of Owego.

Throughout the course of the event there were a few frontrunners that showed they were conditioned well enough to set the pace, according to the history of the run, and they were followed by a flock of walkers who were very aware of their limitations and paced themselves accordingly.

In the end, in the 2013 race, it was Ed Franz, in spirit, who crossed the finish line first by an arm’s length and thus began an annual family tradition.

Inaugural participants in 2013 included Ed Franz, in spirit; Bill Franz; Rose Franz, who completed the entire course on her bicycle this year; Darryl Johnson; Michael Franz, who was one of the top finishers in this year’s event; David Franz; Emma Franz;​ Henry VIII Franz; Linda Warner; Kristine Franz; Kyle Warner; Thomas Franz; Richard L. Franz; Robert Franz; Ellen Franz; Richard J. Franz; Claire Franz; James Franz; Amy Franz; David Warner; Summer Manville; and Barry Manville.

On Nov. 26 the tradition continued, with several dozen arriving at Hyde Park for the 10th Annual Franz Family 5K Run / Walk around “The Flats”. With everyone gathered near the concession stand at the field, including Rose Franz, who carried a photo of both her late husband Ed and her son Chris in the basket of her bicycle, a group photo was taken as organizer Tommy Franz gave instructions for the route.

This year the funds benefit Owego Little League, and Tommy stated that over $1,200 was raised from the event for OLL. In previous years, according to Tommy, they have donated to the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, the Owego Fire Department and Tioga County Rural Ministry, among others.

The Franz Family 5K Run / Walk Around the Flats, which welcomes all to participate, departed last Saturday and made its way down George Street, over to Talcott, down Cove Street and up West Avenue, around Delphine Street and then back over to Sheldon Guile Boulevard, via Gere Street and Spruce Street, and then around the school loop and back into Hyde Park where the “Toph” belt would soon be awarded to the top finisher. The “Toph” belt keeps Chris “Toph” Franz connected to the race, in spirit. Chris passed away in 2017.

Arriving back on that cool morning, Gavin Watkins, Ed Franz’s grandson, was the top finisher, completing the 5K in 17 minutes and 51 seconds. Gavin recently returned from military training and is currently serving in the National Guard.

Patrick Gavin finished with a time of approximately 24 minutes, and Michael Franz and others weren’t too far behind.

Four-year-old Nick arrived on a battery operated John Deere, and with an extra battery pack or two on hand. Surprisingly, however, Nick completed the 5K with some of the juice remaining in his original battery pack.

Back at the pavilion near the fields at Hyde Park, Gavin had secured his “Toph” belt, the award offered to the leader of the pack. Watkins was also holding the #3 flag made by Sara Franz, Dick Franz’s mom, and given to the Hose Teams in the 1960s, a flag that is waved proudly by the top finisher.

Free T-shirts were handed out to participants at the event and a gathering took place later in the day, appropriately, at Station No. 3.