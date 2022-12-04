What’s Happening for the week of December 4, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

Make a Toilet Paper Tree every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in December, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Monthly dance lessons at The Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego, Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing for practice. The lessons for December are Social / American Waltz for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person. Call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com for more information.

DECEMBER 2 thru DECEMBER 11

Ti-Ahwaga Players present “A Christmas Story” at their Performing Arts Center on Delphine Street in Owego. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.tiahwaga.com, or by calling the box office at (607) 687-2130.

DECEMBER 3 to 23

Tioga Arts Council Presents Silver and Gold Exhibition, 5-8 p.m. on opening night, Dec. 3, and then running until Dec. 23 every Wednesday thru Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at TAC’s Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

DECEMBER 4

Holiday Concert featuring the band, Ain’t Misbehavin, 1:30 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Freewill offering.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

The Valley Chorus presents “Christmas Time is Here”, 3 p.m., Waverly High School Auditorium, Waverly. Tickets are available at the door or you can obtain presale tickets from any member of the Chorus, at Jolly Farmer of Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, Patty Mac’s News Stand in Sayre, or online at valleychorus.org.

Gospel group “The Needhams” from Murfreesboro, Tenn. Christmas concert, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of “The Needhams”. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

Shop the Owego Elks Emporium for your Christmas shopping, 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. corner of Front and Church Street, Owego. There will be seasonal decor, antiques, and multi-dealer festive tables.

DECEMBER 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Roku Tips and Tricks Free Workshop, 1 p.m., 1001 Park St., Endicott. In person only, registration is required by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

Tech Support Tuesdays, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Free One-on-one support provided for computer / laptop questions. Appointment required by calling (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 7

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Dealing with Financial Stress Free Workshop, 6 p.m., 1001 Park St., Endicott. In person only, registration is required by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Mystery Book Club, 1st Wednesday of the Month, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. To register, call 687-3520 or email to director@coburnfreelibrary.com.

DECEMBER 8

Arden Kelsey ALA Unite 907 meeting, 7 p.m., Candor Legion, 90 Spencer Rd.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Tioga County Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Owego Elks Club, 223 Front St., Owego. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.

Shopping Apps for Saving Money Free Workshop, GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Hybrid, and registration is required by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 1-2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Pajama Movie Party, 3:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

DECEMBER 10

Candor Boy Scout Troop 42 is hosting a “Fill the Sled ” Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon in front of the Gazebo on Main Street in Candor.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Front Street, Owego.

Wonderful Winter Wildlife Activity Day at Waterman Conservation Education Center, noon to 3 p.m., 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. The cost is $5 per child age five and up; under age five are free. Visit www.watermancenter.org/event-details/wonderful-winter-wildlife-activity-day to register for this event or call the center at (607) 625-2221 for more information.

Owego Apalachin Boosters Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elementary School, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego.

Owego Fire Department and Owego Emergency Squad Food and Boot Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Croton Hose Station 3, 8 Talcott St., Owego. Santa will be there and the OFA Band will perform from 10:30 to 11 a.m.; hayrides with Santa from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to drop items off before the day of the drive can call (607) 972-8516. The drive will benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry and Haven of Rest Ministry.

Concert with The Gospel Way, 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, 13290 Route 38, Richford. Refreshments at break.

Paint and Learn, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Eva Thomas Meeting Room, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-3520, visit https://coburnfreelibrary.org, or stop by the library.

DECEMBER 11

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Drive thru Children’s Christmas gift-giving event, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Open to ages newborn to 12 years old. Families will need to have their registration turned into the Post by Nov. 28 to register on time. Call (607) 687-1371 for more information or to register.

Christmas Cantata “Night of the Father’s Love”, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, Route 38, Newark Valley. In case of inclement weather the performance will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Debbie Mills, Award-winning Gospel Singer, presents a Christmas Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.

The South Creek Lions Annual Breakfast with Santa, 7 to 10 a.m. (Santa arrives at 8 a.m.), 32749 Route 14, Gillett, Pa. Bring your phone or camera to get photos of the kids with Santa. Children eat free. The cost for adults is $8.

Community Christmas Party, 4 to 6 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C. For families in the Tioga Central District. If able, bring an unwrapped gift for a child for Toys for Tots. Reservation appreciated but not required by email to MessyChurchTioga@htva.net.

DECEMBER 12

Tioga County ALA meeting, 7:30 p.m., Candor Legion, 90 Spencer Rd.

Mom to Mom Group, hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC program, from 2-4 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Connect with other local Moms and learn about the benefits of WIC. Call (607) 687-3147 for more information.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 13

Newark Valley’s UFO Encounter with Ed Nizalowski, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Academy at the Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022, noon,

Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Fact or Fake? Improving Digital Literacy Free Workshop, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Virtual only. Email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc to register and for more information.

Tech Tuesday, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Free One-on-one support provided for computer or laptop questions. Appointment required, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 14

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Athens Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon, noon, Airport Community Center Hall. Ham dinner catered by Ted Clark’s Busy Mart. Music by the Vanderhoof’s. Call Ginny at (570) 888-3712 for more information.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration requested, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 15

ACT Dinner, fellowship from 4 to 5 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. No takeout.

Netflix Alternatives Free Workshop, 3 p.m., 1001 Park St., Endicott. Virtual only. Email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc to register and for more information.

Coburn Free Library Board of Trustees Open Meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Regularly scheduled meetings are on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m.

Game Night: Kids Edition, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Try one of their games or bring one of your own. A parent who remains must accompany kids on site during the event.

DECEMBER 16

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

Cookie Exchange, 3:30-5 p.m. at the Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

DECEMBER 17

Community Dance, 4-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 223 Front St. in Owego, and starting with a dance lesson in Cha Cha at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m. the dancing begins with a blend of mostly ballroom, country, Latin, rhythm, and Swing Styles. The cost is $10 per person. Beverages and snacks are available on site.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Toys For Tots Distribution, 1 p.m. until done, Nichols American Legion, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Must pre register at https://owego-ny.toysfortots.org; add Nichols in the comment box when applying.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to noon, Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Free will offering.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to noon, Mt. Olive Masonic Lodge, 1 Temple Lane, Spencer. Includes Eastern Star Bake Sale and Bazaar. Pictures with Santa will be available.

Stories with Sulley the Therapy Dog, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration requested but not required. Call (607) 687-3520 for more information.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., each 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Polar Express Pajama Party, 2-3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. A story and snacks for young patrons. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 18

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 19

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.

DECEMBER 20

Apalachin NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Join Kasey O’Connor from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit Kasey to find out!

Winter Wonderland Social Hour, 12:45-2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a holiday performance with students from OFA’s music program and light holiday refreshments. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4222 for more information.

Windows Tips and Tricks, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Hybrid; registration required. Email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc to register and for more information.

Tioga Central School Band and Chorus Ensemble Music Program, 1 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, Main Street, Tioga Center. Sponsored by Tioga Center Senior Citizens Group.

Tech Tuesday, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Free One-on-one support provided for computer and laptop questions. Appointment required, call (607) 687-3520.

Lego Club, 6 to 6:45 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Register online at www.coburnfreelibrary.org/events or at the library’s circulation desk.

DECEMBER 21

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration requested, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 22

Holiday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes baked ham, traditional sides, and a festive dessert. The cost is a suggested donation of $5 for ages 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Reservations are required by calling (607) 687-4120 ext. 320 before Dec. 16 to reserve your seat.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 26 to 28

Tioga Arts Council Winter Art Lab, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 179 Front St., Owego. Fees are $135 per participant (standard) and $125 per participant (TAC Members); scholarships are available. Call (607) 687-0785 for more information.

DECEMBER 27

Waverly NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. How can TOI help you? Visit Rachel to find out!

Tech Tuesday, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Free One-on-one support provided for computer and laptop questions. Appointment required, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration requested, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

The Dirtmeister: Science of Sound, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 31

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.