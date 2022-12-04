Tioga Downs awards $1.1 million to local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

Nov. 29 was “Giving Tuesday,” and several local non-profits were awarded for their incredible strides in supporting the needs of the communities that surround Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located in Nichols, N.Y.

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded $1.1 million in grants to 54 non-profit organizations across Broome, Tioga and Chemung Counties in New York, and Bradford County in Pennsylvania.

The foundation received an overwhelming response during the 2022 application process. Fifteen non-profits were recipients in Broome County, 14 in Tioga County, 12 in Chemung County, and 13 in Bradford County.

Tioga Downs shared that the $1.1 million represents the largest amount given by any New York State casino to date, and a new record for the charitable arm of Tioga Downs.

Announced at the event was a statement by Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs Casino Resort, “Those who are fortunate enough to have the financial means to better the lives of others should do so whenever possible. I view it as a moral obligation. I have great care and concern for this community and will always be committed to improving the quality of life for our neighbors.”

Jill Teeter, executive director of the Tioga Downs Foundation, and CEO of the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club shared that as a native of Nichols, N.Y. she appreciates Jeff Gural’s support for the community, and working in a non-profit herself understands the need and the significance of receiving grant monies.

Teeter said, and just prior to announcing recipients, “You’re all doing great work, and we appreciate you all so much.”

Waterman Conservation Education Center Director, Christopher Audette, was pleased to be selected and explained that the Apalachin, N.Y. facility planned to use their grant funds towards a future “Forest Preschool.”

Hundreds of Forest Preschools operate throughout the U.S. today and offer youth an opportunity to explore and be active in their own learning while making a connection to one another and the natural world.

Audette noted that the new program will most likely be launched in 2024 and will offer several positive attributes, and added, “The self-directed program will offer a powerful connection to the environment.”

Bradford County United Way’s Executive Director, Joan Smith-Reese, along with Board Member Constance Spaulding, were thrilled to receive the Tioga Downs grant.

Smith-Reese commented, “The grant will be used to purchase computer equipment for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),” and added, “It will benefit hundreds of people in Bradford County.”

According to the IRS, VITA is an IRS initiative designed to support free tax preparation service for the underserved, and assists low-to-moderate-income individuals such as persons with disabilities, the elderly, and others.

Smith-Reese and Spaulding explained that the VITA program launches in January of 2024. In turn, they are hopeful that a win-win will result, and where money saved by participating individuals on their income tax filing will then be used to purchase goods and services within the county.

Julie Kerrick of Dale’s Depot, a foster care community closet and diaper bank located in Towanda, Pa., shared, “My organization started in February of 2021, and I am blessed to receive the contribution,” adding, “I am focused on helping where there is a specific need.”

Kerrick explained that grant monies will be used towards the development of a store that will offer discounted items for registered foster parents or other families who meet requirements. Currently, Dale’s Depot works by caseworker referrals and supplies three sets of clothing items. They have also partnered with other agencies in the county, and for the past two years have supplied book bags, among other initiatives. This Christmas the non-profit is focusing on providing items for teens in foster care, and where Kerrick said there is a need.

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation funds groups that advance charitable, religious, scientific and educational purposes in the four counties. The Foundation is currently accepting applications for next year.

To learn more, visit www.tiogadowns.com/about-us/foundation.

2022 Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation grant recipients include the following.

In Tioga County, A New Hope Center; Berkshire Community Association; Camp Ahwaga Association; Candor Emergency Squad, Inc.; Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County; Empire State Special Needs Experience, Inc.; Kali’s Klubhouse, Inc.; McKendree United Methodist Church Open Hearts Dinner; Owego EMS, Inc.; Southern Tier Music Teachers Association; Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA; the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club; and Waterman Conservation Education Center were award recipients.

In Broome County, ACHIEVE; Binghamton Philharmonic, Inc.; Bridge Community Center; Broome County Urban League, Inc.; Discovery Center of the Southern Tier; Family Planning of South Central New York, Inc.; Friends of Kirkwood Community, Inc.; Get There (Rural Health Network of South Central NY); Goodwill Theatre, Inc.; Hope Foundation of Binghamton, Inc.; Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse, N.Y.; Roberson Museum and Science Center; StacheStrong, Inc.; Stand With Me Assistance Dog Team Training, Inc.; and United Way of Broome County, Inc. were awarded.

In Bradford County in Pennsylvania, award recipients included the Animal Care Fund; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers; Bradford County Action, Inc.; Dale’s Depot; Guthrie Clinic; Northern Tier Unified Arts Association; Sayre House of Hope; Secure Rehabilitation and Vocational Enterprises, Inc.; Spay Neuter Save Network; Special Olympics Pennsylvania; Supporting Area Families Everyday (S.A.F.E); the Troy Lions Club Foundation; and United Way of Bradford County.

In Chemung County, AIM Independent Living Center; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County; Economic Opportunity Program, Inc. of Chemung County; Family Service Society, Inc.; Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.; Horseheads Family Resource Center; Neighborhood Transformation Center; Southern Tier Pregnancy Resource Center; Tanglewood Community Nature Center, Inc.; United Way of the Southern Tier; Woody Wilson; and Young Women’s Christian Association of Elmira / Twin Tiers were award recipients.